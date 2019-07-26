Marriage-Allergic Fabolous Goes Live To Profess His Love For Emily B, Denies Their 10-Year Dateship Is Over
Fab Professes His Love For Emily & Sparks Hilarious Chaos
WELP, it appears Fabolous isn’t ready to let Emily go just yet. He denied reports of their split on Twitter before professing his love for her on a hilariously pathetic IG live rant where he attempted to clear his name by–you guessed it–blaming “the blogs” in a devastating blow to the City Boyz that sent Twitter After Dark into a TIZZY.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Fabolous’s late-night pleading on the flip.
