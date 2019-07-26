Lettuce Pray: BeyBey Reveals The Plant Based Plan That Took Her From 175 Pounds To SNATCHED In 44 Days [VIDEO]

Beyoncé Reveals 22 Days Nutrition Plan That Gave Her Those Coachella Curves

This week Queen Yoncé thee Almighty interrupted her regularly scheduled Lion King and The Gift promotion to drop a YouTube video which opened to reveal she weighed 175 lbs on the day she began rehearsing for Coachella. The video diary also includes a cameo of 22 Days Nutrition founder Marco Borges detailing Bey’s plant-based diet between workouts and choreography rehearsals. The plan is normally for 22 days but Beyoncé being Beyoncé doubled up and did 44 days to get extra slimmy trimmy.

Watch the video below:

175 was actually more than 40 lbs down from the 218 pounds Bey weighed mthe day she gave birth to Rumi and Sir.

The notes that accompany Bey’s vlog include more information about Borges along with a link to get the 22 Days plan…

So… Y’all goin Beygan? Or NAH?

The hive will do everything beyonce says do except go vegan and i think it's hilarious. — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) July 24, 2019

Hit the flip for more hilarious reactions to Bey’s 22 Days endorsement.