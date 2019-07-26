For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lizzo And Missy Elliott Have A Parking Lot Party In The New Video For “Tempo” [Video]

Lizzo Releases A Music Video For Her Track “Tempo” With Missy Elliott

Finally, Lizzo and Missy Elliott have gifted us with a music video for their track together, “Tempo.” In the high-energy visual, the ladies turn a diner parking lot into a party complete with back-up dancers, twerking, and some serious car hydraulics.

Missy and Lizzo teamed up to drop this track back in March, but this visual seriously gives the song a whole new life. Check out the video down below to join in on the fun and see what goes down when these two meet up in the middle of the night: