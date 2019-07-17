Take Our Money! J. Lo, Cardi B, Lizzo, Keke Palmer & Constance Wu Act Up In P-Poppingly Delicious “Hustlers” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
A spectacular skripper heist flick starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Cardi B, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart with direction by brilliant visionary Lorene Scafaria??? TAKE OUR MONEY–ALL OF IT–because this looks absolutely azzmazing.

Peep the p-poppingly delicious trailer below!

And while you’re here, get into some Twitter chitter-chatter over the soon-to-be smash on the flip.

    “Hustlers” hits theaters in September!

