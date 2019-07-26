‘Dora And The Lost City Of Gold’ Exclusive: Isabela Moner And Jeff Wahlberg Talk Dora, Diego And The Importance Of Latino Representation [VIDEO]

Stars Of ‘Dora The Explorer’ Film Reveal Scariest Scenes And What They’d Put In Dora’s Backpack

Last week BOSSIP’s Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden headed to Miami for the premiere of Paramount’s new film ‘Dora and the Lost City Of Gold’. Check out her exclusive interview with Isabela Moner, who played Dora and Jeff Wahlberg, who played Diego below:

We had such a ball chatting with Jeff and Isabela. We also caught up with Jeff at the premiere’s green carpet, where he discussed being part of the famous Wahlberg family (his uncles are entertainers Donnie and Mark Wahlberg) and filming in Australia.

After telling Jeff we’d heard he had a few famous uncles he laughed and said, “One or two.” We asked about the pressure to carry on the family legacy but Wahlberg told us, “I try not to think about it a lot, it’s special. They’re definitely an inspiration.”

We also asked him about filming in Australia, since the film is set in Los Angeles in Peru and Wahlberg told us it was a great time.

“It just felt like a bunch of Latin people, a bunch of Brown people – just took over Australia,” Wahlberg, whose mom is from the Dominican Republic, told BOSSIP. “Australia is such a beautiful country, nice people, it’s so clean and most of it is so untouched. We had a blast and I really enjoyed it.”

Gotta love it! Check out ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ in theaters August 9th!