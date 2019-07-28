It Be Your Own Friends: Passenger Charged With Homicide After Accidentally Shooting The Driver During Drive-By

A Passenger Accidentally Killed Driver During A Drive-By

According to the Chicago Sun Times, a man died after he was accidentally shot by his own passenger on the South Side of Chicago.

Matthew Gibson, 26, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the Cook County medical examiner’s office announced.

The alleged passenger who shot him has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is expected to face a murder count, according to Cook County prosecutors. Lee, 27, of Englewood, was denied bail during a hearing on Tuesday.

Gibson was driving when he pulled alongside a white SUV waiting to make a left turn, prosecutors said. Lee, was seated in the front passenger seat and began firing at the SUV with a .40-caliber handgun and accidentally shot Gibson in the head.

Even with the gunshot wound, Gibson was able to drive more than two miles to the 6700 block of South Marshfield. A 22-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting. His death was ruled a homicide.