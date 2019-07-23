F**k 12: Graphic Video Revealed Shows Unarmed Black Man Unjustly Shot By Police, Left Paralyzed

Phoenix Police Shoot Unarmed Black Man

Another day, another Black man shot by some bacon-scented badge-wearers.

According to KTAR in Arizona, Phoenix police shot Edward Brown and laid him on the ground for 10 minutes with his hands cuffed behind his back. The resulting injury left him paralyzed from the chest down. There is no known video of the shooting itself, but the footage has been released of the bloody aftermath and it is VERY graphic. Press play on the video below if you care to watch.

Cops say Brown tried to swipe at an officer’s gun and thus the officer was forced to shoot him. Brown and his lawyer refute that dubious claim as they have filed a $50 million suit against the city.

“They’re lying about the circumstances of what happened with Edward Brown. He was shot in the back when he was unarmed and fleeing from police. He posed no threat to those officers,” said civil rights activist Rev. Jarrett Maupin, an adviser to Brown. “And then when they shot him in the back, they debated about getting his dirty black blood on their racist white hands and accused him of spitting his blood on them while he was choking to death because his lungs and mouth were filling with blood.”

Hear Edward’s testimony below.

Edward Brown, filing a civil lawsuit against @phoenixpolice for $50 million says the “brutality” has caused him and his family so much pain. PD says Brown swiped at an officer’s gun resulting in him being shot. @ReverendMaupin says it takes too long for videos from PD. @KTAR923 pic.twitter.com/1rBXYGPp02 — Ali Vetnar (@Ali_Vetnar) July 22, 2019

We hope he wins every single red cent.