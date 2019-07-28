Family Business: Swae Lee Apologizes To Kimora Lee Simmons For His Ex’s IG Beef With Her Daughters

Kimora Lee Simmons Posts An Apology From Swae Lee

Well, it’s better late than never.

Swae Lee went out of his way to issu an apology to Kimora Lee Simmons following a heated back-and-forth on social media between his ex-girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz and her daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmions.

Last week, after Ming Lee posted a photo of herself and Swae on her Instagram Story, Ortiz started to attack her. Aoki came to her sister’s rescue with the quickness and immediately clapped back at Marlie, which is what set off the Instagram beef and some insane bars from Aoki.

Aoki Lee Simmons just dragged tf out of Swae Lee’s girlfriend fksbdksbdnd pic.twitter.com/KHmFJjcodS — i want my chips with the dip…. so bring dem DIPS (@bluestints) July 18, 2019

Our good sis Aoki Lee isn’t done yet folks! pic.twitter.com/Ave8ZhAEey — i want my chips with the dip…. so bring dem DIPS (@bluestints) July 18, 2019

That whole beef seemed to fizzle out after a few insults were thrown back and forth, but now, it looks like Swae Lee brought the situation up again to issue an apology.

Kimora Lee Simmons posted a screenshot of a lengthy message Lee sent her apologizing for what went down between his ex and her daughters.

“Hey I’m just writing to apologize if I came off the wrong way with the ex situation and having that blown out of proportion especially with your daughters getting involved,” he wrote to Kimora. The rapper also added that he treats her daughter with nothing but respect and would never intentionally do anything to make her look bad.

It looks like the message worked in his favor, because Kimora Lee Simmons ended up posting the screenshot to her Instagram story and letting the world know that she accepts his apology.

“What a nice young man, of course, we accept your apology and we send you love.”

What do you think of how Swae Lee handled this situation?