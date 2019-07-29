This Photo Of Niecy Nash And Her Beautiful Look-Alike Daughter Dia Is Blowing Everyone’s Mind

- By Bossip Staff
Niecy Nash Spit Out Her Daughter And It’s Blowing Minds

We have something fascinating to make you smile on this Monday. Actress Niecy Nash and her 19-year-old daughter Dia have folks engrossed with how much they look alike! A photo that Niecy snapped and shared on her Instagram account last week is going viral now because of their mother-daughter similarities.

You clearly can see these two share the same DNA here, down to the TEETH.

Purple Reign 👑💜 (she got it from her mama 😉)

Dia Nash actually plays her mom’s teenage version on the show “Claws”. She’s also made an appearance on ‘Reno 911’ as Niecy’s daughter. Funny how that worked out!

Old soul, young eyes, and a vintage heart ♥️

Hit the flip to see more of Dia and Niecy, and funny reactions from folks fascinated by their faces.

