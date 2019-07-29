#LHHATL Reunion ‘Sneak Peek’: Scrapp DeLeon Apologizes For Being Insensitive To Whimpering Moniece [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
LHHATL Reunion – Sneak Peek Clip
Have YOU been keeping up with “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” this season?
Welp, it’s reunion time tonight and Scrapp reveals his current relationship status during the Season 8 get together. After some revelation between his mom and Moniece, he issues a heartfelt apology to his ex-girlfriend. Moniece shed a few tears for his past behavior but seemed all good at the end.
Hit play to see it.
