Where Is Scrappy? #LHHATL’s Erica Dixon Blasts Bambi’s Mom For Alleged Threats Towards Emani

Erica Dixon Alleges That Bambi’s Mother Threatened Her Daughter Emani

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star Erica Dixon is expounding on why she sent her baby daddy Scrappy a “you’re growing tits” text as revealed during the recent #LHHATL reunion.

The mother of three is clearing the air after fans from the show attempted to call her “bitter” for beefing with Scrappy and Bambi yeaaaars after their break up but the beef has nothing to do with romantic feelings, according to Erica.

Erica is alleging that Bambi allowed her mother to disrespect and make threats to her teenage daughter. That’s what prompted her to check her baby daddy.

“Bambi’s mom insulted Emani. Emani’s 14. This grown a**, bad body built-a** woman tried to fight my 14-year-old daughter. She told her she ‘fights scary-a** kids like her’ because she thought Emani had an attitude with her. Prior to that, she called my daughter a ‘label whore’. So yes I went the f*ck off. No one is going to disrespect my daughter, she’s a child.”

Erica posted all of this on her Live story. Hit play to HERE to hear it.

Are YOU surprised by any of Erica’s allegations?

