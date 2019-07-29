Hunter Schafer Says She Warned Family Members About “Euphoria” Scenes [VIDEO]

Transgender Actress Talks About HBO’s Hit Show

“Euphoria” is one of our current faves and Hunter Schafer’s character Jules holds a special place in our hearts. She recently went on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” where she discussed auditioning for the show and how she had to warn her family in advance due to the sensitive nature of many of the scenes.

Have you been watching “Euphoria”? If so, what do you think? If not, why not?

