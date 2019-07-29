Okay, Die Now: “Euphoria’s” Nate Is The Most Hated Character On TV And Twitter Wants His Head

Euphoria is one of the biggest blockbuster shows of the year and it’s tearing up HBO and the internet. Everyone who watches is intensely attached to the characters and drama of drugs, sex and high school. The show also has villains and there isn’t a villain on TV worse than Nate. He’s basically chiseled Joffrey from “Game Of Thrones” and we are sick and tired of him.

This week he seemed to ruin the life of one of our most beloved characters and everyone wants Nate dead. Should we feel bad that we want a high school kid to have a gruesome end to his life? Well, he’s not real, so it doesn’t matter. Also, hell yeah someone needs to break his neck.

Euphoria fans linking up protect Rue and destroy Nate #euphoriahbo pic.twitter.com/lkSbJEKxMg — Mellow (@bb_yeehaw) July 29, 2019

Twitter is in agreement and is sounding the alarm.