Belcalis Feels The Bern: Cardi B Met Up With Bernie Sanders In Detroit To Film A Campaign Video

Cardi B Meets Bernie Sanders For Some Campaigning in Detroit

Cardi B linked up with 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at TEN Nail Bar in Detroit earlier this week, where the two shot a campaign video.

“We (are) working on a way to involve more young people in the political process,” Sanders told CNN about the unexpected collaboration. “The future of America depends on young people. They are voting in large numbers, but not large enough numbers.”

After their shoot, Cardi took to Instagram to post a picture from their meet up and to thank Bernie for sitting down and talking with her. “Not me, US. Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country,” Belcalis wrote in her caption. “Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all. Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!”