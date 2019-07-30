One Sweet Yeehaw: Mariah Carey Congratulates Lil Nas X After “Old Town Road” Breaks Her Record With 17 Weeks At No. 1

Mariah Carey Shows Lil Nas X Some Love After “Old Town Road” Breaks Record With 17 Weeks At No. 1

It’s official.

Lil Nas X has made history, smashing a much coveted Billboard record.

His hit “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus has officially spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This means that Lil Nas has officially beat the record set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men with their timeless 1995 hit “One Sweet Day,” AND he beat the record matched by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber from 2017. Both these tracks spent 16 weeks at number one, but now the Yeehaw Agenda has taken over!

Times have changed since “One Sweet Day” set the record. Now Billboard takes into account radio airplay and digital sales data when charting songs. So clearly, radio and the online world is still giddied up for young Nas X. It doesn’t hurt that he’s released various remixes of “Old Town Road,” which can helps his chances at spending an 18th week at No. 1.

Carey congratulated Lil Nas via Twitter and Instagram along with a Photoshop-perfect picture of her passing a torch to Lil Nas:

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasXon breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMenand myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”

Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history! We've been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life! ❤ pic.twitter.com/3YorLCg3lx — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 30, 2019

Lil Nas X respond:

“wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal!”

wowwww thank you so much mariah! you are a legend and an icon and i’m blessed to even have you acknowledging me right now! growing up to your music & now having you talk to me directly is unreal! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/b9v5JEmFIy — nope (@LilNasX) July 30, 2019

Too cute.

Great to know the legends are *ahem*….passing the torch.