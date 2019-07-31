Anthony Davis Reveals How He Found Out He Was Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers [Video]

Anthony Davis Stops By Jimmy Kimmel Live! To Talk About The Trade

Anthony Davis made his way to Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to talk to the host about his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While he’s in the hot seat, Anthony reveals how he found out he was traded in the first place and what LeBron said to him after the news broke. The baller also talks about switching his jersey number, going to LeBron’s infamous Taco Tuesday, and being in Space Jam 2.

Check out the interview down below to hear what AD had to say for yourself: