From 5AM Wake Up Calls To Reality TV Time: Keke Palmer Walks Us Through Everything She Does In a Day [Video]

Keke Palmer Gets Real About Her Daily Routine From Morning To Night

Keke Palmer is the latest celeb to stop by Vanity Fair as she breaks down her daily routine from sunrise to sunset.

Throughout the video, Keke tells us everything she does in a day, from her lifestyle in New York City, to balancing recording her new album and hosting on ABC’s Strahan & Sara. It’s no secret that this woman is always working, so it’s interesting to see how she juggles it all, straight from the source.

Check out the video down below: