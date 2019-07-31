Get Your Life Together: Texas Woman Working With Amazon Arrested For Stealing A Couple’s Dog While Delivering Packages

Amazon Contract Worker Caught Stealing Couple’s Dog During Delivery

A woman contracted by Amazon in Texas ended up being arrested and charged with theft after stealing a couple’s dog while delivering packages, according to authorities.

22-year-old Mycah Keyona Wade was delivering packages along with an unidentified driver when she stole a 2-year-old dachshund named RJ. It all went down on July 5 in Weatherford, Texas, said Parker County Sherriff’s Office spokesperson Danie Huffman. RJ escaped from the house earlier that day when one of the owners left to go to the store and the canine darted out of the house.

That’s when Wade found the dog in the middle of the street and asked two landscapers where it came from. Though the landscapers told police that they pointed her to RJ’s home across the street, Wade ended up telling authorities that they didn’t know who the dog belonged to.

Authorities explain that after that, Wade took the dog and left the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear how long after RJ ran away that Wade found him.

Ultimately, authorities were able to identify the thief through a Ring video recorded from a neighbor’s house, where she had also delivered packages that day.

At first, when police tracked her down and questioned her, Wade denied stealing the dog. But later, she implicated herself and explained that she gave the dog to a person in Lake Worth, about 45 minutes away from where the animal’s owners live. She met up with police at a local Walmart and returned the dog s few days later on July 9.

On July 16, Wade was arrested after authorities issued a warrant.

Amazon released a statement about the incident following headlines, saying that the company is taking steps to remedy the situation:

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners.” Amazon said in the statement sent to USA TODAY on Tuesday. “We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages.”

Wade ended up being released after placing bond for $2,000. A date hasn’t been set for her first court appearance.