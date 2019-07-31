What Beef?! Andy Cohen Says He’s Unbothered By Tituss Burgess, “He Might Be, I’m Not!” [Video]

Andy Cohen Unbothered By Tituss Burgess Outburst

Andy Cohen has commented on that awkward moment between him and Tituss Burgess that happened earlier this week. In a brief interview with Acess, Andy said he has no beef with his recent “Watch What Happens Live” guest. Tituss Burgess took issue with the Bravo host bringing up Eddie Murphy’s past homophobic remarks, for which the comedy legend has since apologized.

So is Andy salty?!

“He might be, I’m not.”

Hit play to hear how he’s feeling about Tituss ever returning to his show.