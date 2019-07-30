What We NOT Finna Do: Tituss Burgess Returns The Shade Andy Cohen Threw At Eddie Murphy During #WWHL [Video]

Tituss Burgess Gets Worked Up Over Eddie Murphy Question On #WWHL

Actor Tituss Burgess visited ‘Watch What Happens Live’ to talk about his upcoming movie with Eddie Murphy and had to check Andy Cohen, apparently. Cohen asked Burgess if Eddie Murphy showed any problematic behavior on the set of their ‘Dolemite’ production. In return, the actor gave him some “This is NOT what we not finna do” energy.

Seems as if Titus felt like Andy was being SHADY about the comedic legend and WHY, sis?

Hit play to see Tituss shut Andy down.

He later expounded on Instagram and suggested that she [Andy] be more professional and less “messy” like his friend Anderson Cooper. He also said that Sunday was a display of “ratchet behavior” and ticked off all his accomplishments that show he’s a true professional.

“She can be a messy queen! Yes, I said it! Don’t care he knows either! He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta! It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun. NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press,” he continued. “Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests. If only time were taken to know who I am and not assuming that I am the character I play on tv he would know how to conduct a proper interview with at all! “I received 4 Emmy nominations for acting! NOT for being my self,” Burgess continued. “Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

Wooo chile!

Is Tituss overreacting or did Andy cross the line???