Happy Birthday! Vivica Fox Brought In Her 55th Birthday With Dinner Hosted By Tina And Richard Lawson
Happy Birthday Vivica!!! Tina and Richard Lawson hosted a private dinner party for actress Vivica A. Fox who celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday!
Nestled at the Lawson’s private residence in Beverly Hills, the lavish affair was attended by some of Fox’s closest friends including her Face The Truth co-stars Areva Martin and Dr. Judy Ho, Oscar-winner Regina King, Empire co-star Tasha Smith, Cookie Johnson and Simone Smith, just to name a few!
GM Dawlings! #AboutLastNite The AMAZING @mstinalawson threw me an AWESOME YUMMY Gumbo LA Versace Bday dinner! LUVS HER TONS as she crowned @tasha4realsmith @drjudyho @arevamartin @iamreginaking @sislovespurple @dina_deen @fitmominc @chelsearoycetavares @tequillawhitfield @fitmominc @sidneynicolerogers Rocking #GiovanniM. Caftan Makeup by @jossmateos ALSO! Happy Bday @LeonardRichardson #Lifeisgood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitmateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #ClassicBadChicks #LeoNation #FoxyLABday #BlackLadiesRock 🤗🙆🏾♀️💖🖤
Guests dined on Tina’s homemade gumbo and three different kinds of cake!
Our beautiful friend @mstinalawson hosted an intimate birthday celebration for the fabulous @msvfox last night at her home. I’m so mad I didn’t take a pic of the big bowl of gumbo I ate but LET ME TELL YALL SOMETHING 🗣 It was the BEST gumbo I’ve ever tasted OMG ‼️👅 I came home talking about it and woke up talking about it LOL. I’m disgusted that I didn’t take a bowl to go 😤 Tina and @mrrichardlawson that gumbo needs to be sold in stores. SERIOUSLY🗣
