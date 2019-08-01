Retro Thirst Alert! Here’s What The Baddest ’90s RomCom Baddies Look Like Now

- By Bossip Staff
Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

’90s RomCom Baddies In 2019

We’re baaaack with more delicious ’90s nostalgia. This time, bringing you the baddest ’90s RomCom baddies for you to re-swoon over years after starring in our fave heart-melting movies that flooded the greatest cinema decade EVER of ALL-TIME.

Hit the flip to see what the baddest ’90s RomCom baddies look like now.

Ladylike Foundation's 2018 Annual Women Of Excellence Scholarship Luncheon - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images / Getty

Lela Rochon

Opening night performance of "Clay" staring Matt Sax at CTG's Kirk Douglas Theatre

Source: Ryan Miller/Getty Images / Getty

Theresa Randle

View this post on Instagram

#🍯🐝 #Summertime #PoolGirl #☀️💦

A post shared by tamala Jones (@tamjones1) on

Tamala Jones

    View this post on Instagram

    #summer #pixie #baebe!

    A post shared by Eclectic Soul LLC (@monicacalhoun1) on

    Monica Calhoun

    View this post on Instagram

    In the hot seat. 🔥 @fallontonight

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

    Halle Berry

    View this post on Instagram

    #NappilyEverAfter💇🏾‍♀️

    A post shared by Sanaa Lathan (@sanaalathan) on

    Sanaa Lathan

    Gabrielle Union

    View this post on Instagram

    Saturday Night

    A post shared by Regina Hall (@morereginahall) on

    Regina Hall

    Melissa De Sousa

    View this post on Instagram

    #GuessWhosBack?! #Wait4it…

    A post shared by https://itun.es/us/Aut0p (@pjaiparker) on

    Paula Jai Parker

    Lynn Whitfield

