ZooNika Tales: Nicki Minaj Recalls The Evening Her Hubby-To-Be Beat The Breaks Off Her Ex-BF [Video]

It’s a hood fairytale, y’all.

ZooNika: Nicki Minaj Chronicles Her Zoo Petty Relationship

If you didn’t listen in closely to Nicki Minaj’s latest 3-hour episode of Queen Radio, you might have missed the following anecdote.

The rapper had her boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty by her side as she reminisced on their humble beginnings. According to Nicki, her now Bae started off as a nuisance in her neighborhood who “sweated her” as she waited at the bus stop. Both of them merely teenagers, Zoo went around the neighborhood telling everyone that Nicki was “his”, despite her having a boyfriend at the time.

Welp, things came to a head one day when Nicki was chilling at home with her then-boyfriend. Her house phone rang and it was Zoo. Whatever transpired next resulted in Zoo “beating the hell” outta her man.

