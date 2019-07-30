Barbie Dream Wedding: Are Nicki Minaj & Her Ken Doll Jumping The Broom In 90 Days Or Less?

Almost a Bride: Nicki Minaj Has Less Than 90 Days To Make It Official With Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty officially copped their marriage license in Beverly Hills yesterday, according to witnesses. Now the lovers have 90 days to officiate their nuptials or the documents will expire!

Sources with knowledge told TMZ that Nicki and Ken took a trip together to the Courthouse on Monday. Witnesses said they saw Nicki and her boo at the marriage license bureau window grabbing the paperwork they needed and dipping. Nicki was apparently wearing a baseball cap over her waist-length red bundles. Her future husband paid for the certificate.

Typically a marriage license is filled out shortly before the wedding happens. These two have 90 days before it expires…so they better hurry!

Are YOU here for it? They seem ready…

Hit the flip for more of Nicki Minaj and her soon to be hubby stunting on the gram recently.