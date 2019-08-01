#BossipMukbang: 26-Inch Pancakes & An Embarassing Post-Sex Story

Welcome to BOSSIP’s Mukbang! In this original series, we’re bringing you episodes infused with messy stories all mashed up with deliciously (messy) food.

We all know that the best stories from your life and relationship are shared over a good meal, so we (smartly) put those two together to deliver some viciously funny content. From the first date experience, all the way to marriage we got some victims guests to spill EVERYTHING—but their food.

For our Mukbangs, we’re sticking with the online craze of storytelling on camera with over the top meals but our guests are specifically dishing on dating. Their stories are just as juicy as the food they’re eating and in a twist, the BOSSIP staff is providing commentary on what we really think about our brave Mukbangers and their bizarre dating mishaps.

This time, Durrell (@DurelllyOnsPerforms) tells Patrick (@PatrickLamontJr) a story about a hookup he had with a “bag of bones” on the campus of Savannah State University. According to Durrell he and the young lady had a smash session that put him to sleep and he got so comfortable that he had a wet dream. Not that kind of wet dream, however, one of the commode kind. A pissy bedding blunder ensued and Durrell’s cringe-worthy story is so crazy that you won’t be able to look away.

Oh, and of COURSE there’s something amiss with those enormous pancakes—but are Durell and Patrick greedy enough to eat them anyway?

Watch things get deliciously messy and viciously hilarious above.