It’s A Wrap: AJ Calloway Fired From ‘Extra’ After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

AJ Calloway Fired After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

It’s a wrap for “Extra” host AJ Calloway. As previously reported the embattled talk show host is facing allegations that he acted inappropriately with at least three women.

Now Variety reports that Warner Bros. Television will “part ways” with him following the studio’s investigation into those sexual assault allegations.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep says in a statement. The studio didn’t clarify in the statement when the decision was made.

Activist Sil Lai Abrams alleged that she struggled with Calloway in a car for six minutes as he exposed himself and begged her to “touch it” before ejaculating in her hand. Two more women then came forward and one had similar claims, alleging that the talk show host tried to have sex with her for 40 minutes before touching himself and ejaculating on her hands.

Warner Bros. previously suspended Calloway last February and Calloway vehemently denied the allegations via an attorney.

He’d been with “Extra” since 2005 before making his exit.