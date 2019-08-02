Who Is “Keithtrick?” Inside The Dirty Dog SCANDAL That Is SHOCKING Twitter

Here’s a little story about a guy named Keithtrick:

It all started simply enough: one woman posted a faceless pic of a man she was dating to swoon over his body. Things were going fine until that man’s alleged girlfriend posted a response wondering where the hell the pic came from and…well just look at the thread:

and he would have gotten away w/ it too if it weren’t for twitter LMAO pic.twitter.com/LOz2NIPjOa — iffy (@somalijawn) August 1, 2019

As you can see this man who was later allegedly identified by what may or may not be an alias “Keithtrick” seems to maybe be in hot water. The two women seemed amiable to some sort of arrangement and Twitter was following it all as it was happening.

sksjsksjsksjs his name is KEITHTRICK pic.twitter.com/1cTZLuMpzl — iffy (@somalijawn) August 1, 2019

Things got so crazy that “Keithtrick” was trending! Wild, right?

Twitter was all up in the mess following right along. So who is he? What is going on? Hit the flip to see everyone trying to find all the answers and clowning the whole situation: