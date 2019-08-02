Congratulations: Keyshia Cole And Niko Khale Welcome A Baby Boy!

Keyshia Cole Welcomes Second Child

Congratulations are officially in order for singer Keyshia Cole and her rapper sweetie Niko Khale! The happy couple has successfully delivered a healthy baby boy.

The couple broke the exciting news through Instagram stories. This is Keyshia and Niko’s first child together. Keyshia has a son with her estranged ex-husband, Boobie Gibson. It’s been around 15 months since Keyshia, 37 and Niko, 23 first shared that they were in a relationship.

On Wednesday, Keyshia reminded fans that she would be going into labor on Thursday. She had been counting down to the huge day for several weeks. She’s also confirmed that her labor and delivery would be documented on reality TV, as she is working on a show with BET.

Both Niko and Keyshia shared photos from the delivery room. From the looks of it, Niko’s mom was present. Keyshia’s son, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr., 9, was also there to hold his baby brother.

Click HERE to see a photo of Keyshia and Niko’s son in the arms of his big brother. Congratulations Keyshia and Niko!