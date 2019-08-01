Big Day! Keyshia Cole Reveals She’s Going Into Labor TODAY With Blended Family Photo

Keyshia Cole Welcoming Her Baby Boy Any Minute Now!

The big day is here! Today is Keyshia Cole’s delivery day, as she’s revealed to fans.

The R&B Queen has been counting down to see her baby boy under IG photos for a while now and gave us her last updates this week. She started seriously counting down to the baby’s arrival three days ago, by posting this baby shower flick. You can see her smooching her baby daddy while sitting in front of a wall of blue and white rose.

Under it, she wrote she had 3 days to go! She also reminds everyone that we’ll be able to see these precious moments on television soon, as she is filming for a reality show.

COUNTDOWN. THREE DAYS TO GO !!! #1 I’m so happy I got a chance to film this process☝🏽 and #2 to have been able to bring it back home to BET!! Where it all started!!! My Loves.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0f9BWlljxJ/

Then last night, the exciting news came! Keyshia could hardly contain herself, sharing that she’d be welcoming a brand new baby today.

