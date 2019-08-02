For Your Viewing Pleasure: Eric Bellinger Explains How He Went From Washing Dishes To Sweeping Charts [Video]

Eric Bellinger Explains How He Really Got Into Songwriting

Singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger got his start in the working world at Denny’s of all places, which is what motivated him to move his career in a different direction.

His experience extends from writing music for legends such as Usher and Justin Bieber to now creating some R&B hits of his very own. Peep the video down below as the Grammy Award winner talks about how the insane ways he blew a bag once he really got on: