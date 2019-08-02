Wait, What?! Disappearing Deviant R. Kelly Briefly Vanishes Before Arraignment Hearing

R. Kelly Disappears Briefly, Appears In Court

A number of people thought R. Kelly might be trapped in someone’s closet—or on the run. The petulant Pied Piper went missing this morning while on the way to his arraignment hearing.

Kelly’s lawyer filed court papers claiming that Kellz went missing vanished in a puff of smoke while being moved from a Chicago prison to Brooklyn, and he hasn’t been able to talk to him, reports The New York Daily News.

“I have spent the hours that followed his landing on the phone with the (Bureau of Prisons) at both New York MCC and Brooklyn MDC trying to locate my client, but no one would provide that information to me, even recognizing I am his attorney,” said Attorney Douglas Anton in a letter noting that today’s planned arraignment may be delayed until he can speak to his client.

BOSSIP is actually on hand in a New Jersey courtroom right now and surprise, surprise—-R. Kelly actually showed up. Business is proceeding as usual despite Attorney Anton’s letter.

Guess Harry Houdini had a change of plans–what delayed arraignment???

We’ll have more details on R. Kelly’s court date SOON.