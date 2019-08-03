Black Ink Crew: Ryan Henry Drops Some Gems On The Secret To Tattooing Dark Skin [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ryan Henry isn’t just one of the stars of Black Ink Crew Chicago, he’s a widely respected tattoo artist who specializes in working on darker skin.
The reality star joined the people over at Inked to talks about the difference between tattooing on light and dark skin, what techniques he uses to make tattoos on dark skin pop, and more. Check out the video down below to hear Ryan drop some gems about his techniques:
