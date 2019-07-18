#BlackInkCrew: Ryan Henry Talks Misconceptions About Their Shop On “Steve”, Phor Talks Depression [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Ryan Henry And Phor Appear On Steve Harvey’s “Steve”
Black Ink boss Ryan Henry and his main man Phor sat down with Steve Harvey on his talk show “Steve” to discuss all the things that people perceive Black Ink to be.
Additionally, Phor discusses his struggle with depression in-depth and provides some insight into how he’s been coping.
Press play below.
Powerful stuff.
