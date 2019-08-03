No Bad Blood: Here’s Why Monica Says She “Respects” Shannon Brown “To Death” After Divorce [Video]

The Breakfast Club: Monica Opens Up About Shannon Brown Divorce

Monica Brown is speaking openly for the first time about her divorce from Shannon Brown in a recent TBC interview. Seems like the singer is in a much better place, although she does admit it’s still difficult. Previously, she has admitted to friend Toya Wright that she had been staying in a hotel to gather her thoughts when news of her divorce first broke.

“We were married almost nine years, and I think life changes really got the best of both of us at times. I take accountability for what my part is. I am a very outspoken woman. Tt is what it is. Divorce has not been easy. Everywhere I go, it’s the first thing that comes up. One thing about me is, I’m gonna respect him to the death, ’cause he didn’t do anything, per se. I don’t hate him.”

Hear Monica addressing her divorce at the 9:36 mark.