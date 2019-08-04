#DaytonShooting 9 Dead, 26 Injured In Ohio Mass Shooting
Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting
Another mass shooting has happened in the United States in less than 24 hours. After 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas killed 20 people and injured 26 at a Walmart in El Paso, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio.
NBC News reports that 9 people are dead and 26 injured after a gunman wearing body armor and armed with a rifle and high-capacity magazines opened fire on a line of people waiting to get inside Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton’s Oregon District.
Police responded to the scene quickly, in less than one minute, and killed the gunman whose been described as a “heavyset” white man.
Dayton mayor Nan Whaley noted police’s quick response but wondered why the mass shooting happened.
“If Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute – and think about that, nine killed and 26 injured in under a minute – hundreds of people in the Oregon District would have been killed,” Whaley said during a press conference.
“Clearly, the question has to be, why does Dayton have to be the 250th shooting in America?” Whaley said. “Two hundred and fifty this year. El Paso was 249, Dayton was 250.”
This is all so, so crazy and of course, deranged Dorito is offering nothing but “thoughts and prayers” for the people of Texas and the people of Ohio.
