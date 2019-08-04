ElPasoShooting: At Least 20 People Killed At Walmart After Gunman Opened Fire On Shoppers [Video]

Gunman Opens Fire Killing 20 At El Paso Walmart

According to CNN, twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday.

Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed Saturday evening that the mass-shooting had left 20 people dead and 26 injured.

“20 innocent people from El Paso have lost their lives and more than two dozen more are injured,” Abbott said during a press conference. “We as a state unite in support of the victims and their family members. We want to do all we can to assist them.”

The suspected gunman has been identified as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident.

This shooting was the deadliest American mass shooting since November 2017, when a gunman killed 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. It also comes just days after a gunman opened fire at a garlic festival in California, killing three and wounding 12 others.

The gunman is believed to be a white supremacist and wrote a manifesto with “racist hatred” towards Hispanics.