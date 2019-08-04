Tory Lanez Demonstrates The Highs And Lows Of Friendship In His New Visual For “Forever” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Wireless Festival 2019

Source: Lorne Thomson / Getty

Tory Lanez Gets Betrayed By A Friend In The “Forever” Video

In his music video for “Forever,” Tory Lanez walks his fans through the ups and downs of friendship.

Throughout the visual, Lanez plays with several biblical stories of betrayal, keeping the scenes focused on him and his friends coming together at various tables. In the beginning, the musician and his friends are playing spades–which then transitions into a different point of their lives, where Tory and his team have built a massive empire.

Peep the bsnd new music video down below:

