BossipSounds: Sultry Mami Melii Plays A Sexy Chartreuse With Tory Lanez In “Slow For Me” [Video]

Melii – ‘Slow For Me’ Featuring Tory Lanez

We have a new vibe for you.

New York mami Melii just released the video for ‘Slow For Me’. The song is a favorite from her recent Ep, “PhAses”, featuring her mentor Tory Lanez. Previously, Tory and Meek Mill beefed over business dealing that went sour with the singer.

Melii, who was working with Meek Mill bounced before committing to his label and said Meek had made her feel “uncomfortable”.

Are YOU feeling her music, though?