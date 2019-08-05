Feathered Beauties: The Most Mind-Blowingly Baddest Baes Of Caribana 2019

- By Bossip Staff
View this post on Instagram

rude gal Trina

A post shared by Trin Bean (@trin.beann) on

It’s that time of year again and Carnival time is byke in effect. This weekend was all about Toronto and Caribana. So you know what that means? A whole slew of the baddest baddies descending upon the 6 in their most intricate, elaborate and gorgeous looks.

We scoured the internet for all the baddies we could find to show just how gloriously melaniny these events can be. Pay homage. Pay respect. And share the love with these wonderful people. Black is beautiful.

Don’t you effing forget it.

    View this post on Instagram

    So mi dweet! #bana #caribana2019

    A post shared by PINESSA💋 (@daisycares___) on

