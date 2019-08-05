‘Black-ish’ Star Marcus Scribner Talks About His First Time Being Recognized In Public, Meeting President Obama & More [Video]

Marcus Scribner Speaks On All Of His Major “Firsts”

Black-ish star Marcus Scribner stopped by the Buzzfeed offices this week to talk about all of the major firsts in his life.

During his time on camera, Marcus tells us all about his first time being recognized in public, the first time he met President Barack Obama, and the first time he got to meet his Black-ish costars. Peep the video down below to hear what he has to say about all of the important first times of his life.