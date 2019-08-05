Ho Sit Down: Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller Blames LGBTQ, Obama, Immigrants, Marijuana And “Fatherlessness” For Mass Shootings

Ohio State Rep. Candice Keller Post Hateful Facebook Post Following Dayton Shooting

Republicans are a shameless bunch. There is no end to their unabashed bigotry. Hate is the air their hollow platform is inflated with. Racism and xenophobia are the nutrients that their governing body needs to grow big and strong.

Despite the fact that her state, along with the rest of America, is grieving the loss of their friends and family in the Dayton massacre, conservative State Rep. Candice Keller reflexively responded to criticism of her party’s legislative apathy with the only thing she knows, hate.

Keller took to her Facebook page to post the following message via DailyMail:

After every mass shooting, the liberals start the blame game. Why not place the blame where it belongs? The breakdown of the traditional American family (than you transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates); fathelressness, a subject no one discusses or believes is relevant; the ignoring of violent video games; the relaxing of laws against criminals (open borders); the acceptance of recreational marijuana; failed school policies (hello, parents who defend misbehaving students): disrespect of law enforcement (thank you, Obama); hatred of our veterans (thank you, professional athletes who hate our flag and National Anthem); the Dem Congress, many members whom [sic] are openly anti-Semitic; the culture, which totally ignores the importance of God and the church (until they elect a President); state officeholders, who have no interest whatsoever in learning about our Constitution and the Second Amendment; and snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.’ Did I forget anybody? The list is long. And the fury will continue.

Dusty heffa appears to have deleted the post, but do us a solid and hit her Facebook page and tell her a lil’ about herself.