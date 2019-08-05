From Prison To The Promised Land? A$AP Rocky Heads To Sunday Service With Kendall Jenner After Leaving Sweden
A$AP Rocky Celebrated His Release From Swedish Jail With Kanye West
One of A$AP Rocky’s first stops after returning stateside after being released from a Swedish jail was Kanye West’s Sunday Service!
THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was released this weekend after spending a month in Swedish custody.After pleading not guilty in court, he was released pending the Swedish judge’s ruling, which is set to be announced on August 14th. The rapper arrived in the U.S. Saturday morning after taking a private jet straight from Stockholm District Court, where he underwent the final day of his high-profile assault trial on Friday.
According to People reports, Rocky was spotted attending this week’s Sunday Service in video clips shared to social media. The clips show Rocky, 30, chatting and laughing with A$AP Ferg, 30, and West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner. You guys will recall that Kendall and Rocky dated a few years ago.
Mayers had been in Swedish police custody since July 2 after he was arrested following a street altercation involving a 19-year-old man named Mustafa Jafari.
Sounds pretty appropriate — he needs all the prayers he can get right now.
