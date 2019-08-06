Furious And Furious: Tyrese Tried To Clown The Rock’s Box Office Numbers Then Deleted His Post

Tyrese has had a one-sided feud with The Rock for a couple of years that mostly seem to be about the fact that he has been able to branch off into a Fast & Furious spinoff in the form of Hobbes and Shaw. It seemed as if things were settling down a bit but Ty hit a quick post and delete over the fact the movie has earned the least amount of money the franchise has seen in 10 years. Of course, like the other F&F projects, Hobbes and Shaw will probably do great overseas. Maybe that’s why Tyrese deleted his IG post.

“Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does. You know what maybe just maybe The Rock and the crew will come dance with us again for #Fast10. We can all hug it out and get back to giving the true fans who have supported this franchise for 20 years WHAT they want. Not hating, I’m just pointing out the facts.”

Fans are upset and this damn sure looked like it backfired for Ty.

Why is @Tyrese only hatin on @TheRock? Why isn’t he mad at #JasonStatham also? Like did they’re BOTH starting this movie, the movie was a hit, and it was a daaamn good movie! I’m so glad The Rock didn’t accept his weak ass inauthentic apology. Go see #HobbsAndShaw!!! pic.twitter.com/7zj8aSScfX — Happy Glam Fab (@HappyGlamFab) August 5, 2019

Take a look…