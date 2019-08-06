BREAKING: City Girl Caresha Shot At In Miami
- By Bossip Staff
Yung Miami Shot At While Driving
News is breaking that a City Girl was in a near-deadly situation in Florida. Yung Miami who is pregnant with her second child was reportedly shot at while leaving Miami’s Circle House Studios.
The news comes from a witness who caught footage at the scene. Miami’s red G-wagon is seemingly visible in the background.
🚨🚨 I Got The Story First Because I Was Standing Right There🚨🚨 Caresha New G Wagon Was Shot At Leaving Circle House.. YALL Need To Give Her Better Security! Poor Baby Was Running Across The Street Tryna Run B4 Police Came ☹️🥺 Smh Wow Prayers For Her & Baby 808’s Protection ‼️‼️‼️‼️
TheNeighborhoodTalk also has a video of Miami detailing the shooting to police.
This story is still developing…
