BREAKING: City Girl Caresha Shot At In Miami

City Girl Caresha Shot At In Miami

Yung Miami Shot At While Driving

News is breaking that a City Girl was in a near-deadly situation in Florida. Yung Miami who is pregnant with her second child was reportedly shot at while leaving Miami’s Circle House Studios.
The news comes from a witness who caught footage at the scene. Miami’s red G-wagon is seemingly visible in the background.

TheNeighborhoodTalk also has a video of Miami detailing the shooting to police.

This story is still developing…

 

