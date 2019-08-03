Point Blank Period: Yung Miami Gives Us A Preview Of Part 2 Of The City Girls Documentary

Yung Miami Teases Part 2 Of The City Girls Documentary

Part 2 of the City Girls’ documentary, Point Blank Period, is coming soon.

Yung Miami posted a preview of the footage to her Instagram page on Friday night, letting everyone know that a follow-up to the doc–which came out almost exactly a year ago–is about to drop. In her caption, she teases the fact that information about her pregnancy will be revealed and also confirms JT’s involvement in the short film, despite her being in jail.

Despite just plain excitement for the next installment of the documentary, fans throughout Miami’s comments were freaking out over the fact that the preview footage reveals her pregnancy being much further along than we all thought–the rapper is already 7 months pregnant!

While Yung Miami didn’t give us an exact release date for Part 2, last year’s first installment dropped on August 30th–so they could release this follow-up on the same date. It’s also a good possibility that the release of the film will line up with JT’s release from jail–the exact date of which is still up in the air.

If you haven’t seen part one of Point Blank Period already, catch up down below so you’re ready for part 2 once it drops: