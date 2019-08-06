For The Kids: 21 Savage Hosts The 4th Annual Issa Back 2 School Drive

21 Savage Gives Back By Hosting His Annual Back To School Drive

This weekend, 21 Savage held his fourth annual Issa Back 2 School Drive in Decatur, Georgia.

The event was done in association with his Leading By Example Foundation, Amazon Music, Atlanta United, New Era, Puma, Momma Flystyle, and Antwanette McLaughlin of The Spice Group.More than 2,300 kids were given backpacks containing school supplies, uniforms, and sneakers. Free haircuts, health screenings, and other activities were also available to those who attended.

On top of that, the rapper also donated $15,000 to the non-profit organization Juma to help them in their efforts to get youths to open up bank accounts and to help educate them in financial literacy.

I’m at 21 Savage’s 4th annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive,” where’s he’s giving out free school supplies to thousands of local families. Lines to get in are massive. (21 hasn’t arrived yet) pic.twitter.com/ASsr0hy92o — J.D. Capelouto (@jdcapelouto) August 4, 2019

During the event this year, 21 explained to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “It’s important to give back, because these same people support me, so I support them.” “It takes being from here to understand what is needed,” 21 previously told Vibe last year during the third annual event. “This is Dekalb County, I grew up here and I want to make sure these kids have nothing to worry about.”

While the back to school drive is a huge way of giving back, it isn’t the only charitable effort the rapper has been engaged in throughout his career.

Back in June, it was reported that he donated $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The nonprofit legal advocacy organization previously assisted 21 when he was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Shoutout to 21 for always giving back to the people who need it the most.