People Think THIS Proves That Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley #RHOA Reconciled

Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Reconcile?

Rumors are swirling that Porsha Williams and her fiance are back on.

As previously reported the Real Housewife of Atlanta and Dennis McKinley reportedly split after 8 months of engagement. The news comes amid rumors that the businessman cheated and after Porsha hinted that “mistakes” were made in their relationship.

Now, however, the two have been spotted together and they’re looking coupled up.

While Porsha was whining with the ladies in Toronto for Caribana, Dennis was apparently on hand. Dennis posed with the ladies at the Carribean Carnival’s King And Queen Showcase.

Notice Porsha’s hand on his face?

This comes after Dennis asked fans to spam Porsha’s page with messages that her “baby daddy loves her.”

“Somebody go to @porsha4real page and tell her her baby daddy [love] her,” said Dennis on his InstaStory.

It definitely looks like baby PJ’s parents are back on, US Weekly also confirmed the news.

