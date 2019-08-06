For Your Viewing Pleasure: E-40 Teaches Us All Some Bay Area Slang [Video]

E-40 Interprets Some Of The Bay Area’s Most Popular Slang

When it comes to celebrities from The Bay, only a few people come to mind: and for most of us, the first person we think of is the one and only E-40.

On this episode of Vanity Fair’s “Slang School”, the rapper is here to teach us some of the most popular Bay Area slang. From terms like “giggin'” to “guap,” the legendary musician takes us through some of the slang that he grew up with and that influenced his music.

Peep the video down below to see what he has to say: