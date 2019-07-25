The Breakfast Club: E-40 Talks About His Liquor Business, The Importance Of Music Ownership, And His New Album [Video]

E-40 Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk About His New Album

Bay Area legend E-40 is the latest guest to stop by The Breakfast Club to chop it up with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

While he’s in the building, the rapper talks about his liquor company, working with Nipsey Hussle before his passing, the importance of owning your own music, and what fans can expect from his upcoming album Practice Makes Paper, which drops on July 26.

Check out the interview down below to hear what the hip-hop legend has to say: