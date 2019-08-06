BlackInkCHI ‘Sneak Peek’: Loose Lipped Bella Gets Inappropriate At Charmaine & Neek’s Engagement Party [Video]

Bella Crosses The Line at Charmaine’s Engagement Party

It was supposed to be a wholesome night to celebrate Charmaine and Neek as an engaged couple, but Bella got under their skin! During the crew’s trip to South Carolina, Bella makes inappropriate comments in the presence of Charmaine and Neek’s parents.

First, the shop assistant asks Neek how much he paid for his boo’s engagement ring. Then she brings up the pesky rumors about Charmaine hooking up with Van. Yikes!

Watch the Black Ink Crew Chicago finale tonight at 8/7c on VH1! Here’s a sneak peek.